Dr. Bernice King writes children’s book to inspire change in next generation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. shares her father’s passion for spurring change within the community.

Dr. Bernice A. King wrote the children’s book It Starts With Me! to inspire the youngest generation to take charge.

“Stop waiting on the next leader, the next Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Dr. King. “The politician, the elected official, teachers, and even students – it starts with you.”

The King Center held a book signing and reception for the book days before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“During this time of year, I become very functional. If I stop and think too long I’ll get too emotional,” said Dr. King.

Using animated characters and colorful pages, Dr. King drafts a message that resonates with people of all ages.

“It starts with having a love-centered mindset so you’re addressing, you’re confronting, you’re engaging whatever it is – you’re doing it in the right spirit, heart, and attitude,” explained Dr. King. “And then we can begin to create the world we all want to live in.”

Bonita Hampton Smith, chief operating officer for The King Center, said the book can help children grasp a mature concept.

“It’s a great starter for how children can start learning how they can change our world,” said Smith. “We wanted children to engage too. So this book throughout will show them how to deal with conflict, how to deal with problems, with social issues.”

