FAA outage impact on flights at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday morning, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.
At 7 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 100 have been canceled. Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast but were beginning to spread west.
At 8 a.m., FlightAware was reporting 353 delays and 14 cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The Atlanta airport sent out the following statement at 8:20 a.m.:
Atlanta News First will continue to monitor delays and cancellations at the Atlanta airport and provide updates here as soon as new information comes in.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.