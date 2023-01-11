FAA outage impact on flights at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday morning, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

At 7 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 100 have been canceled. Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast but were beginning to spread west.

At 8 a.m., FlightAware was reporting 353 delays and 14 cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

#Breaking: I’m at Atlanta’s airport. The #FAA just announced that it’s ordered all airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9am Eastern time. Details now on @peachtreetv and at 9am on @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/ZmIPTBK1Lq pic.twitter.com/46h7V7Ogea — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) January 11, 2023

The Atlanta airport sent out the following statement at 8:20 a.m.:

“ATL is working with its partners to ensure there is minimal impact to operations due to the ongoing FAA outage. Passengers are urged to monitor their airlines for the latest flight status. Please follow @FAAnews and ATL’s social media channels for more information.”

