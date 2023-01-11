Positively Georgia
First Alert: Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow Afternoon

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday
By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for tomorrow as a cold front brings all of North Georgia the potential for isolated severe storms.

As we wait for that front, today looks mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the low 60s. A few light showers will be possible today, but most of us will stay dry.

Thursday, again, is a First Alert Weather Day. Here is what to expect:

All of North Georgia is under a slight (level 2 of 5) threat for severe storms. This means isolated severe storms are expected as a cold front moves through the area.

Threats: Damaging wind gusts (upwards of 60mph in severe storms), heavy rain, lightning, and maybe a brief isolated tornado

Severe storms possible tomorrow afternoon and evening
Severe storms possible tomorrow afternoon and evening

Timing:

Come tomorrow morning, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

1 PM: Storms will knock on the door of northwest Georgia-- at that time, our window of opportunity for severe storms will open.

Around 1 PM, a cold front will start to push into Northwest Georgia
Around 1 PM, a cold front will start to push into Northwest Georgia

4-5 PM: Just in time for the evening commute, the front will bring heavy rain and the potential for isolated severe storms to the metro. Expect a messy evening commute.

Cold front will make for a messy evening commute Thursday.
Cold front will make for a messy evening commute Thursday.

8 PM: storms will be pushing out of the area, bringing our severe threat to an end.

Our severe threat ends around 8PM Thursday as storms push out.
Our severe threat ends around 8PM Thursday as storms push out.

Temperatures will quickly cool through the evening. A few flurries will even be possible early Friday in the northeast Georgia mountains.

7 Day Forecast:

First Alert Weather Day Thursday as a front brings widespread rain and isolated severe storms...
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as a front brings widespread rain and isolated severe storms to the area. Colder through the weekend.

