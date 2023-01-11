FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms return Thursday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect increasing clouds in metro Atlanta today with rain and storms on Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 63°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 20%

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms Thursday

You’ll notice increasing clouds today, but other than a stray shower, most of us will stay dry in metro Atlanta. The threat of more rain and storms will increase Thursday.

Timing

A line of rain and storms is expected to move into metro Atlanta Thursday afternoon and move out by 7 p.m. Thursday. Your afternoon and evening commute will be impacted Thursday.

Forecast map for 2 p.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

What to expect

Most of us will see rain and lightning on Thursday afternoon. The strongest storms will be capable of also producing damaging winds. There is also a low risk of an isolated tornado.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.