Gas station shootings in Atlanta, 2022-2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last year alone Atlanta had 162 homicides according to the Atlanta Police Department. Some of those victims were shot and killed at gas stations across Atlanta.

Jan. 10: A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive. The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made. READ STORY.

Nov.26: One person was dead and five others were injured at 1371 Market St. after reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. The fatal shooting victim is 12 years old, according to officials. READ STORY.

Nov.24. One person was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Fulton County. The shooting occurred at 445 Cleveland Ave. READ STORY.

Nov. 22: Quantavious Zachary, 30, was shot and killed at 3015 Jonesboro Road just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. READ STORY.

Sept. 15: Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. READ STORY.

Aug. 31: Prince Oluzor, 38, was found shot at the BP station on 14th Street. Officers say two or three individuals appeared to be trying to steal a car around 9 p.m. when the owner of the vehicle walked up. He was shot and later died at the hospital. READ STORY.

Aug. 15: Brandon Scott, 39, was killed after a fight with another man at the Texaco station in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. READ STORY.

June 11: A man was fatally shot outside an Exxon Gas Station in Decatur late Friday night. Police say they responded to the 4400 block of Glenwood Road after reports of a person shot. READ STORY.

March 15: Ricardo Fontaine, 24, was shot and killed near the Synergy gas station. Community members outside the gas station said they saw a group of men on foot right before the shooting. READ STORY.

March 1: Lashunder Edge, 64, was shot at the convenience store on Lakewood Avenue at Jonesboro Road. Investigators said she was shot outside the gas station convenience store after an SUV pulled up and someone opened fire. READ STORY.

