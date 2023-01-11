Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after breaking into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, stealing a car and boarding a plane.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 6, the man stole a vehicle and drove to the Southwest hangar. He got out of the car and boarded a plane, encountering a Southwest employee in the cockpit.

He took a second vehicle after leaving the plane, but was stopped by a Delta employee and a Department of Aviation employee. The man was arrested and taken to Clayton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.