Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after breaking into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, stealing a car and boarding a plane.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 6, the man stole a vehicle and drove to the Southwest hangar. He got out of the car and boarded a plane, encountering a Southwest employee in the cockpit.

He took a second vehicle after leaving the plane, but was stopped by a Delta employee and a Department of Aviation employee. The man was arrested and taken to Clayton County Jail.

