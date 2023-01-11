Marietta Police urge residents to register with camera network to help solve crimes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every second counts when your family’s safety is in jeopardy.

It’s why Marietta police are pleading for your help with solving crimes.

Police departments across the metro rely on surveillance video to catch suspects but getting their hands on footage takes time.

“In those moments, time is of the essence,” said Marietta Public Information Officer, Chuck McPhilamy.

When it comes to solving crimes in your neighborhood, Marietta police say getting their hands on video quickly makes all the difference.

“When we talk about a crime or a missing person, the longer that we wait to actually see that video, the more that chance that child could be abducted,” said McPhilamy.

Rather than spending time going door to door to see if someone in your neighborhood has a video of the crime, the department would like to see more residents and businesses register with the department’s surveillance camera system.

The camera program is called, S.M.I.L.E.

Marietta. Police just ask for your name, address, and phone number, which will then pop up on a map that only police can see.

If you’re worried about privacy, Marietta police said there’s no need.

They don’t actually have access to your camera, they just know who they can ask for help if a crime occurs in your area.

Police agencies across the metro have similar camera registry programs residents can sign up for

Atlanta, Gwinnett County, and Decatur are just a handful in metro Atlanta.

“Whoever that is, go to their website and look for a camera system and look for a way that you can sign up to be partnering with them,” said McPhilamy. “By building these maps, we’re going to make our own communities safer.”

