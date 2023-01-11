Motorcyclist seriously injured in overnight crash on I-75 North in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash from overnight.

Officials say it happened Wednesday around 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 75 North near Delk Road.

Marietta PD says its initial investigation revealed that a man was driving his Kawasaki ZX636 northbound on I-75, and for reasons unknown, he left his lane and struck a Volkswagen Jetta that was parked and unoccupied on the left shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Gunkle at 770-794-5357.

