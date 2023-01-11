National Championship trophy to be on display in Athens this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a great time to be a Georgia Bulldogs fan.

Georgia officials announced that the national championship trophy will be on display in Athens this week as fans continue celebrating the teams’ record-setting 65-7 win in the national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night.

Here is where fans can view the national championship trophy:

Wednesday, January 11

Where: Kroger at 191 Alps Rd. in Athens

When: 4 – 7 pm

Thursday, January 12

Where: Walmart at 4375 Lexington Rd. in Athens

When: Noon – 3 pm

Officials say the trophy is “handcrafted by the master fine art foundry UAP Polich Tallix in Walden, New York. The trophy is handmade from 24k gold, bronze, and stainless steel and is 26.5 inches tall.

The Bulldogs returned home to Georgia and are getting ready for their upcoming championship parade on Saturday afternoon.

The Dawgs became the first team to win consecutive national championships since Alabama did during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Fans shopped at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Kennesaw, and other sporting goods stores to buy some brand-new championship swag.

