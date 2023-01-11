Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a young man was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a dead male with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, “the victim had just walked out of the gas station when he was shot.”

Cadedra Bryant identified the victim as her son, 18-year-old Akhir Muhammad. The mom of three told Atlanta News First she was trying to be strong for her surviving children.

“You know some people die in grief and I know I’ve got two other children here, and I don’t want to die in grief,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Bryant said a friend of Muhammad’s, who was with him when he was killed, told her the gunmen demanded a gun from her son before he was killed. It’s unclear if he was carrying one at the time of his murder.

“The other guys [were] coming and when they [were] going out, the guy put his gun behind my son and told him to give me your gun – and tried to take my son’s gun and shot him in the back,” she said.

The DeKalb County Police Department released photos of the suspected shooters around noon Wednesday. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the males to call DKPD at 770-724-7850.

This shooting comes a month after DeKalb County officials passed a new gas station safety ordinance mandating high-definition video surveillance systems for 274 gas stations and convenience stores in DeKalb County.

