Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home.

Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started.

“My first reaction was to check my son,” she said. “I thought he was shot, I turned him over and he was sleeping so I didn’t know if he was shot or sleeping.”

According to the mother, residents in the Tucker neighborhood are used to hearing gunshots coming from other nearby neighborhoods.

Bryant has lived in the community near East Ponce De Leon Avenue for two years, but this incident was very concerning for her.

“I’m so afraid because now we’re living in one room and that’s not fair to me,” she said.

As a community, people have reached out to DeKalb County police to raise concerns about the surrounding crime impacting their neighborhood.

Bryant said more patrol in the trouble areas and quicker response times from police would help before someone gets hurt.

“I think that’s the biggest worry,” she said. “If something was to happen if that bullet hit me or my baby.”

Atlanta News First reached out to DeKalb County police for more information on the incident and crime concerns.

We will update this story when we receive a response.

