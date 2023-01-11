Positively Georgia
Third arrest made in Allahnia Lenoir disappearance, police say

Police said Lenoir was last seen on July 31 at an apartment on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has announced a third arrest in the disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir who was reported missing in July.

In September, Atlanta Police announced that Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite were being charged with her death.

On Friday, Nov. 25, officers were notified that the Douglas County jail was holding Nicholas Devon Hendrickson on an active warrant out of Atlanta for concealing the death of another in reference to the Lenior murder case.

Police said Lenoir was last seen on July 31 at an apartment on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta. Her family said Lenoir, who lived in Douglasville, was there to visit a female friend when she disappeared.

Police say the two women then met with the suspects at the apartment. They believe Lenoir was murdered at that location. Her body has not been found.

According to police, Hendrickson was picked up and transported to the Fulton County Jail and taken into their custody without incident.

