Two men arrested, charged in connection to Perimeter Mall shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Friday, according to Dunwoody police officials.

Police officials say 20-year-old Roykell Holder and 21-year-old Raymond Pierre were involved in the shooting on Ashford Dunwoody Road on Jan. 6.

Police say Holder faces aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct charges. Pierre faces aggravated battery and reckless conduct charges.

The Dunwoody Police Department said that two people got into an argument in the mall’s food court when the shooting occurred. The two people exchanged gunfire, leaving an 18-year-old man injured.

Officials say the shooting victim identified as Che’saun Lacey remains in Grady Hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

