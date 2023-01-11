Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients.

When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.

The hospital now knows the source of funding for those additions.

After the hospital applied for a $2.1 million grant, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced Wednesday he secured bipartisan support for funding for the helipad and elevator in the Omnibus spending bill.

The hospital’s current helipad is on the ground on the hospital property and patients must be transported via ambulance to the building.

Hospital leaders said every second counts with a trauma patient and the helipad and elevator will be an important addition.

Patients from all over north Georgia and neighboring states are flown to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for care.

