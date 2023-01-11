Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Villa Rica man opens first African-American-owned cultural art gallery

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man has become the first to own an African-American cultural art gallery in Villa Rica.

Landen Prather said his mission is to connect, inspire, and uplift others through art.

The art gallery features original works of art, prints, classes, and workshops. It displays art that reflects the area’s diverse cultural heritage and artistic expression.

City and county officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gallery on Jan. 12. at 11:00 a.m.

The art gallery is located at 327 Westview Drive in Villa Rica.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rapper Future performs in concert during his "The Future Hndrxx Tour" at the Royal Farms Arena...
Atlanta Rapper Future kicks off ‘One Big Party Tour’ with host of special guests
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14
Cozy Coop
Cozy Coop to serve chicken and cornbread on ‘National Southern Food Day’
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open in Forest Park