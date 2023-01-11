Villa Rica man opens first African-American-owned cultural art gallery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man has become the first to own an African-American cultural art gallery in Villa Rica.
Landen Prather said his mission is to connect, inspire, and uplift others through art.
The art gallery features original works of art, prints, classes, and workshops. It displays art that reflects the area’s diverse cultural heritage and artistic expression.
City and county officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gallery on Jan. 12. at 11:00 a.m.
The art gallery is located at 327 Westview Drive in Villa Rica.
Always working. Creating worlds. pic.twitter.com/Tlv9aaJb2r— Landen Prather (@landensprather) September 3, 2022
Coming soon…..https://t.co/WMzeO2zvo9#blackart #BlackPantherWakandaForever #Marvel #BlackArtist #egypt #art #timelapse pic.twitter.com/KE2iqsqwKb— Landen Prather (@landensprather) September 2, 2022
“SACRED REFRACTION” Can be viewed from September 1st -29 at the CAS Douglasville Gallery for the National Juried Arts Show.https://t.co/qOPSvhMgQu #BLACKARTIST #blackart #sacred #geometry #NFTCommunity pic.twitter.com/r5IYuFQSFq— Landen Prather (@landensprather) September 2, 2022
8 part NFT Collection “Sun Kissed Beautiful Brown”. Collection of 8. First drop at 3:33 am.— Landen Prather (@landensprather) August 24, 2022
1st of the collection… UMBILIAhttps://t.co/Xoyv7rHcjh #blackart #NFTCommunity #nftart #oursong #lips pic.twitter.com/fJqNm7w2np
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.