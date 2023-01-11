Villa Rica man opens first African-American-owned cultural art gallery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man has become the first to own an African-American cultural art gallery in Villa Rica.

Landen Prather said his mission is to connect, inspire, and uplift others through art.

The art gallery features original works of art, prints, classes, and workshops. It displays art that reflects the area’s diverse cultural heritage and artistic expression.

City and county officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gallery on Jan. 12. at 11:00 a.m.

The art gallery is located at 327 Westview Drive in Villa Rica.

