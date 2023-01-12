19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch.

19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

