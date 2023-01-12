Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch.

19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
DeKalb County courthouse shut down due to water damage
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning...
Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe
FILE - Georgia state Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, speaks from the well on the floor of the...
Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probe
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Heavy rain, risk of severe storms sweeps through Thursday