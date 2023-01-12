Positively Georgia
DeKalb County courthouse shut down due to water damage

(Source: MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In-person court proceedings in DeKalb County have been suspended until April 3 due to water damage at the courthouse’s judicial tower.

The courthouse will remain open so grand jury indictments can be returned in open court. Access to any other part of the judicial tower will not be granted.

Anyone who needs to retrieve items from an area in the Judicial Tower should do so by 5:00 p.m. Jan. 13.

Proceedings will continue to be offered remotely.

