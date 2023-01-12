Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur.

The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to be in his 30s.

Police say they have the suspected shooter in custody.

Officials have not released the victim or the person in custody’s names at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

