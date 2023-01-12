Positively Georgia
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight on Meadowlark Drive in DeKalb...
One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight on Meadowlark Drive in DeKalb County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur.

The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to be in his 30s.

Police say they have the suspected shooter in custody.

Officials have not released the victim or the person in custody’s names at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

