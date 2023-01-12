FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY BLOG: Storms bring potential for isolated tornadoes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system will move into North Georgia Thursday afternoon bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for northwest Georgia until 7 p.m. This means tornadoes will be possible over the next few hours. Click here for detailed information.
1 P.M.
12 P.M.
As of 11 a.m., a Tornado Watch has been issued for far NW Georgia until 5 p.m. This means tornadoes will be possible over the next few hours.
11 A.M.
