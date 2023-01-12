FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY BLOG: Storms bring potential for isolated tornadoes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system will move into North Georgia Thursday afternoon bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for northwest Georgia until 7 p.m. This means tornadoes will be possible over the next few hours. Click here for detailed information.

1 P.M.

#BREAKING The Tornado Watch has been expanded to include ALL of Metro Atlanta until 7pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/dRGYzxcrWB — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 12, 2023

NEW Tornado Watch includes all of metro Atlanta until 7 PM. Updates here >> https://t.co/IfnQSxRNmH @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/HQfkv2mcKW — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) January 12, 2023

WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch issued for parts of northwest Georgia WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch issued for parts of northwest Georgia. https://bit.ly/3QDeMMg #ATLnewsfirst #atlantanewsfirst #FirstAlertWeatherDay #atlantaweather Posted by Atlanta News First on Thursday, January 12, 2023

12 P.M.

Radar Update 12:23pm: The purple box in Alabama is a radar CONFIRMED TORNADO that is tracking towards SW Metro Atlanta. That cell has been dropping tornadoes all morning. Lagrange, Carrollton, Newnan, and SW Metro should be on high alert this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/WpQbnk2FtJ — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 12, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Fannin, GIlmer, Murray, and Whitefield counties until 12:45. Wind gusts upwards of 60mph possible along with small hail. @ATLNewsFirst #atlwx pic.twitter.com/fvyJPiH9iK — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 12, 2023

NEW Severe T-Storm Warning for Fannin, Gilmer, Murray & Whitfield counties until 12:45 PM for the potential of strong winds. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/aWyrXw8Qm6 — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) January 12, 2023

The tornado watch will more than likely be extended to include the metro in the next few hours. @ATLNewsFirst #atlwx https://t.co/9nU5we7ao9 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 12, 2023

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dry in Atlanta now with storms moving in by 3 PM. Tornado Watch currently for northwest Georgia until 5 PM. Latest >> https://t.co/IfnQSxRNmH @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/Ra7cvTgHhw — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) January 12, 2023

As of 11 a.m., a Tornado Watch has been issued for far NW Georgia until 5 p.m. This means tornadoes will be possible over the next few hours.

11 A.M.

TORNADO WATCH is now in effect for far NW Georgia until 5 PM. Tornadoes will be possible, so have a way to receive weather warnings. @ATLNewsFirst #atlwx pic.twitter.com/R4y1O7zDpZ — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 12, 2023

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 5 pm EST for NW Georgia. Stay with @ATLNewsFirst on this First Alert Weather Day for coverage of the strong/severe storms arriving this afternoon. The watch may be expanded to include all of Atlanta Metro at some point. #FirstAlertATL pic.twitter.com/FP3feSHOHH — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 12, 2023

