FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY BLOG: Storms bring potential for isolated tornadoes

Tornado Watch for metro Atlanta until 7 p.m.
Tornado Watch for metro Atlanta until 7 p.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system will move into North Georgia Thursday afternoon bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes.

Atlanta News First is keeping you informed with up-to-the-minute weather reports and active Thunderstorm/Tornado Watches and Warnings.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for northwest Georgia until 7 p.m. This means tornadoes will be possible over the next few hours. Click here for detailed information.

1 P.M.

12 P.M.

As of 11 a.m., a Tornado Watch has been issued for far NW Georgia until 5 p.m. This means tornadoes will be possible over the next few hours.

11 A.M.

