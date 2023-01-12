First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms on the way this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as scattered severe storms are looking likely this afternoon and evening across North Georgia.

Our severe threat for the area has been upgraded to a level 3 of 5-- this means that scattered severe storms rather than isolated severe storms are possible.

Scattered severe storms possible between noon and 7 PM today (ANF)

Timing:

A few light showers will be possible through the morning, but come noon, storms along a cold front will enter northwest Georgia.

Storms roll in starting around noon. This is when our window of opportunity for severe weather opens. (ANF)

Come 4 PM, the line of storms will move into the metro. Storms will cause for a messy evening commute across the metro between 4-6 PM.

Storms will make for a messy evening commute across the metro (ANF)

Our cold front will push into east Georgia around 6-7 PM, bringing the threat for severe storms along with it.

Our threat for severe storms will come to an end by 7 PM.

Cold front will push out of North Georgia around 7 PM. (ANF)

Threats:

All modes of severe weather are possible. Damaging wind gusts upwards of 60mph in severe storms will be the greatest threat, but small hail, and even a couple of isolated tornadoes will be possible as well.

Gusty wind, hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes possible this afternoon (ANF)

Even before our cold front, the wind will pick up-- this could bring down trees even before the severe weather event. Power outages will definitely be possible across North Georgia today.

Due to the windy conditions on the way, a wind advisory will go into effect starting at 11 AM today and end at 11 PM tonight.

Wind advisory between 11 AM - 11PM (ANF)

Beyond our storms today, we will be very cold. A First Alert has been issued for tomorrow as a few flurries will be possible in far North Georgia and wind chill temperatures will feel well below freezing in the morning and stay in the 30s through the afternoon.

Wind chill temperatures will stay in the 30s Friday (ANF)

It is important to have a way to receive weather warnings today-- the First Alert Weather App is a great tool for that. Our team of meteorologists will be updating the app for you all day long to keep you and your families safe and informed on today’s severe weather and the cold on the way for the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast :

Rollercoaster weather over the next 7 days (ANF)

