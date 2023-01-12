GDOT works on flooding prevention ahead of storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Georgia’s Department of Transportation is working on preventative measures to keep roads from flooding ahead of Thursday’s afternoon storms.

GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale says today crews are going out to problem areas and trying to make sure drains aren’t blocked so that flooding doesn’t happen.

“All the work we do to clear that can quickly be undone by some of this wind if it brings down tree branches if it scoops debris into the system, and so we’re going to do our best on the front side of this storm to make sure we have our roads in the best condition but this is going to be a really nasty storm system,” said Dale.

Dale says if your neighborhood has problem areas that consistently flood, you can go ahead and call 511 and a crew can come and make sure it’s clear or at least block off the road so cars don’t get stuck.

