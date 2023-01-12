Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures, early dismissals due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon.

According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.

ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

“Good afternoon, parents and caregivers. Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling ALL afterschool activities today, due to the inclement weather that has been forecasted for metro Atlanta this afternoon.”

FULTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

“We are closely monitoring the potential for severe weather conditions that may impact school today. Such weather could affect dismissal times and cause delays in getting students home safely. If conditions warrant a change in dismissal time, we will update you as soon as possible.”

COWETA COUNTY SCHOOLS

“While we do not currently anticipate that this will affect school schedules - with the exception of Newnan High School and Cougar Village due to the large number of mobile classrooms that are in use on those campuses - there is always the possibility that severe weather could delay or affect dismissal this afternoon or extracurricular activities. Schools will let parents know by their usual means of communication if that becomes the case.”

CLAYTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Clayton County Public Schools leadership has announced that all schools will dismiss early due to the potential impact of weather conditions that have been forecasted for this area. Students will be dismissed in the following manner: high schools at 1:00 p.m., elementary schools at 2:00 p.m., and middle schools at 3:30 p.m.

COBB COUNTY SCHOOLS

“Due to severe weather which is moving into the area and bringing rain, high winds, and flash flooding, which could make road conditions dangerous, all of today’s after-school activities, except ASP, are canceled. At this time, dismissal times remain unchanged and buses will operate normally.”

PAULDING COUNTY SCHOOLS

“Due to the potential for severe weather this afternoon, all after-school activities are canceled. The Learning Bridge after-school program will remain open and will operate under normal hours, however, all other after-school activities are canceled.”

