Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105

(AP) - Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.

The Hawks, playing without Trae Young and Clint Capela, erased a 24-point deficit early in the third to make it 101-all on John Collins’ fast-break layup with 4:05 remaining. They took their first lead on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s baseline jumper coming out of a timeout. Lopez answered with a corner 3, and the Bucks went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way.

Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and De’Andre Hunter had 16 for the Hawks.

An illness left the Hawks without Young, averaging 27.3 points and 9.8 assists. Leading rebounder Capela was sidelined with a strained right calf.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G Khris Middleton missed his 34th game, the last 13 with right knee soreness, but he participated in 5-on-5 drills Tuesday in Atlanta and is getting closer to returning. ... Milwaukee shot 64.3% on 3s while the Hawks 0 for 3 beyond the arc in the first quarter. ... Starting guard Grayson Allen sprained his right ankle in the first half and did not return. He finished with six points. ... Holiday improved to 6-2 in games against brothers Aaron and Justin Holiday.

Hawks: Capela missed his eighth straight game and 11th overall. ... Atlanta was outrebounded 32-20 in the first half and 57-41 overall. ... Aaron Holiday started in Young’s spot and finished with four points in 14 minutes. Justin Holiday did not play.

IN HIGH FAVOR

Derrick Favors, a 12-year veteran forward-center, was added to the Hawks’ roster on a 10-day contract to give the team more size during Capela’s absence. He has not played this season.

“He was just introduced to the team this morning at the shootaround and was out there for the walkthrough,” coach Nate McMillan said. “Our coaches pretty much gave him as much as they could as far as video, walking through a few sets in case I do decide to put him out there.”

