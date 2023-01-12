Man stabbed to death at Norcross hotel, 1 charged

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth man is facing murder charges after a stabbing at a Gwinnett County hotel turns deadly.

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has charged 50-year-old Marvin Hollie with Aggravated Assault, Malice Murder, and Felony Murder in the stabbing that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Tyler Summerour.

The Gwinnett Police Department says shortly after 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a person stabbed call at the Norcross Extended Stay hotel on Pelican Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Summerour with stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The motive for the stabbing is currently unknown, and Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

LOCATION:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.