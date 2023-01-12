Preparing your home for a storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On this First Alert Weather Day, Atlanta News First wants to help keep you, your family, and your property safe.

When severe storms blow through, it can be very inconvenient and devastating to have to deal with damage to your property.

Proper planning could help save you and your family from injury as well as damage when severe weather strikes.

The following is a list of a few things to keep in mind when severe weather is headed your way:

Before the storm comes, store your insurance agent’s contact information in your phone.

Store or secure any loose objects around your property, like garbage cans and lawn furniture.

Pick a safe room in the center of your home where you and your family can go if strong winds pick up.

Avoid mobile homes. If you live in one, go ahead and plan where you’ll go.

Stay away from windows as the storm approaches and the winds grow stronger.

Do not shower or use plumbing during severe weather.

Close your garage door. That way, if there’s a sudden burst of air, it’ll put less pressure on your roof.

You’ll also want to make sure all of your interior doors are closed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.