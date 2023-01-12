Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot.

The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.

“The employee came out of the bathroom and went and touched the computer. Even if you’re not going to prepare food you must still go wash your hands because you’ve been touching the computer and we’re very safe about that. It’s something we’ve talked about and gotten over that and it has been fixed,” The Juicy Crab Manager Cameron said.

The manager owned up to the error and told us they hope to do better on a reinspection. That said, we noticed an old health inspection report of 100 was posted on the wall in the restaurant.

“We just haven’t gotten to it sir,” The Juicy Crab Manager Cameron said.

Management removed the old score after Atlanta News First exposed the violation.

There are several good health inspection scores to report from around metro Atlanta this week. Burger King on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta cleaned up their act after failing an inspection a week ago earning 95-points on a reinspection. In Gwinnett County, Domino’s delivered a 97 on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross. And in Fulton County, Ted’s Montana Grill on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta didn’t need any luck earning 99-points.

Asian Kitchen on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. Now a two-time winner.

It’s a family owned and operated restaurant. They’ve been here for eight years and everyone who works here attends the same church so there’s a special and unique connection. You are treated like family when you come in here. There’s a very comfortable atmosphere with jazz music playing and I can assure you of this, when you sit down you will be blessed with a delicious meal. You can start with the Y-fave crab wonton. They also serve Thai chili wings, Singapore rice noodle dish, hibachi teriyaki salmon filet, the happy claypot, and the K-pop steak. Boy that’s good!

