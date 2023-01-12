‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage.

The tornado may have been a high-end EF2 or EF3 and lifted debris as high as at least 16,000 feet into the air, based on radar and reports.

Selma officials have called this a “disaster area.” Many roads are blocked with storm debris in Selma, as well as throughout the county. At this time, there have been no confirmed fatalities, but there have been multiple injuries in Selma.

The Dallas County Jail was hit by the tornado. The Sheriff’s Association is currently working to get inmates moved to other counties’ facilities.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has already agreed to accept several detainees, saying the MCSO has been “in constant contact with our law enforcement partners in areas impacted by today’s storms,” and that “the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is ready to provide equipment and resources to assist our neighbors during this difficult time.”

Selma Mayor James Perkins has also spoken with the city council and will hold a 6 p.m. meeting to declare a local emergency. It was also announced that there will be a curfew in place that will extend from dusk to dawn in the city.

There is confirmed damage in Selma. Please stay out of the area to let first responders navigate the roads. We will update as we know more, but please let emergency personnel respond. — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 12, 2023

At least one person is believed trapped in a building on Broad Street, possibly one other missing, according to Perkins. There are multiple downed powerlines, and it is considered an emergency situation.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says they are unclear how much damage has been caused by the tornado as assessments continues. However, the damage is concentrated south of Highland Avenue. Several vehicles have been tossed around. They are working on recovery efforts at this time.

The tornado passed close to Selma High School but school officials later confirmed no students were injured. The school has since opened as an overnight shelter.

#UPDATE from Selma: Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd says all students are safe at the schools. There is reported damage at the School of Discovery (Knox Elementary) — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) January 12, 2023

SEVERE WEATHER PHOTOS

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, a Selma native, said she was “devastated and heartbroken by the tornado damage in my hometown of Selma and throughout the Black Belt,” and said her office had already started coordinating a federal response.

“I have spoken with the White House, FEMA, and the Small Business Administration as well as state and local officials including Alabama EMA about securing disaster assistance and expediting all available resources,” Sewell said. “I will be arriving in Selma tonight to survey the damage myself and assist with recovery efforts.”

“I am keeping my constituents and all those affected in my prayers. The people of the Black Belt are strong, and we will get through this together!”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.