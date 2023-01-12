Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The recent storm damage has left a tree down and a truck flipped on I-185.

The incident is on the interstate near the Big Springs Road exit in LaGrange.

Tree down and truck flipped over on I-185 in LaGrange (WTVM)

There is no word right now on if any injuries have been reported at this time.

