Train derailment in Butts County impacts traffic flow, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Butts County officials confirmed that three cars from a train have derailed at 43 North and Lee Maddoxx.

We have confirmed that three cars from a train have derailed at 42 North and Lee Maddox Road. This may block intersections along that route until the railroad can break the train at intersections. Please understand that we cannot move the train. — Butts County GA (@ButtsCountyGa) January 12, 2023

Officials say the intersections along that route may be blocked due to the incident. There is no information on a preliminary cause for the derailment at this moment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.