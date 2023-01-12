Positively Georgia
Train derailment in Butts County impacts traffic flow, officials say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Butts County officials confirmed that three cars from a train have derailed at 43 North and Lee Maddoxx.

Officials say the intersections along that route may be blocked due to the incident. There is no information on a preliminary cause for the derailment at this moment.

