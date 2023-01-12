UGA QB Stetson Bennett thrills fans at restaurant

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time since winning back-to-back national championships, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, visited his favorite fast food joint in Athens on Thursday with hundreds of cheering fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bulldog legend.

“There’s like a line all the way down to Broad Street every day, not really, and today was even crazier,” Bennett said.

The big man on campus was honored with this portrait of himself hanging on the wall of the Raising Cane’s on Baxter Street and he even got to serve a few customers like Tina White and her son Rusch.

“I’m never the cool mom that takes him out of school to do anything so when I heard, and it fit in my work schedule today I texted my boss and I said ‘I need a day. I think Stetson is going to be nearby and I’m going to swipe my kid and take him,’” Tina White said.

“My eardrums were going out and popping out of my ear it was so loud,” Rusch White said.

“I got here at 10 in the morning, and I actually came here from school. I skipped part of school to come and see him,” Georgia fan Chloe Marais said.

And as the saying goes, “every dog has its day,” only for Bennett the success will last a lifetime.

“They’ve got to make a movie about this. I mean, it’s incredible,” Marais said.

Bennett told Atlanta News First he plans to start training Sunday for a chance to play in the NFL.

