UGA’s Red & Black publishes championship paper for fans

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the presses, UGA’s student newspaper published the highly anticipated championship edition of the Red & Black on Thursday. The cover of the paper reads, GLORY, GLORY.

“Well, I mostly wanted to get it because I wanted to frame it for my room next year. Just because printing out photos it’s different than having a hard copy of something that’s so important to our school and so important to us,” UGA student Bella Swartz said.

Hundreds of people lined up on campus to get their hands on a piece of history. The Executive Director of the paper said the demand this year has already exceeded last year’s championship issue.

“I was telling the students that this may be the only day that they will see people wrapping around the building to get a newspaper so they should take pictures, they should document this day because people don’t read newspapers anymore but for some reason when a historic moment happens where they go is to their local newspaper,” Red & Black Executive Director Charlotte Norsworthy said.

The Red & Black said the first copy is free and if you would like additional copies, they are $5 apiece while supplies last. They will be offering more papers at the Red & Black office on Baxter Street at 10 AM on Friday. If you can’t be there, you can order online.

