$2K school teacher pay hike part of Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget

The governor’s proposed new budget will be presented to lawmakers on Friday
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sworn in for second term
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget that is being presented to lawmakers on Friday will include a $2,000 pay hike for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel.

According to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the $2,000 raise would be in addition to the $5,000 increase delivered during Kemp’s first term.

Kemp hinted at the increase during his inauguration ceremony Thursday. Kemp easily defeated a reelection challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams last November, earning more votes than any other Republican on Georgia’s 2022 midterm ballot.

“We are encouraged by Gov. Kemp’s announcement today of a proposed $2,000 increase to the state salary schedule for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel,” said PAGE Executive Director Craig Harper. “There is no doubt that a salary increase would assist with recruitment and retention of excellent educators for Georgia’s children.”

