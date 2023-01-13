$2K school teacher pay hike part of Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget that is being presented to lawmakers on Friday will include a $2,000 pay hike for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel.

According to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the $2,000 raise would be in addition to the $5,000 increase delivered during Kemp’s first term.

Kemp hinted at the increase during his inauguration ceremony Thursday. Kemp easily defeated a reelection challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams last November, earning more votes than any other Republican on Georgia’s 2022 midterm ballot.

“We are encouraged by Gov. Kemp’s announcement today of a proposed $2,000 increase to the state salary schedule for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel,” said PAGE Executive Director Craig Harper. “There is no doubt that a salary increase would assist with recruitment and retention of excellent educators for Georgia’s children.”

