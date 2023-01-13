Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

6-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather in Butts County

Troup County storm damages
Troup County storm damages(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A six-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia Jan. 12.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old was in a car with her mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car. The mother was in critical condition, but has since been released.

READ OUR STORM BLOG HERE

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crew tunnel into Griffin home to save trapped man
Duluth High School student stabbed during fight
Former Georgia prosecutor outlines why the Young Thug trial is so complex
Man trapped in house in Griffin because of storm rescued
Rescue underway at damaged home