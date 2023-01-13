6-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather in Butts County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A six-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia Jan. 12.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old was in a car with her mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car. The mother was in critical condition, but has since been released.

READ OUR STORM BLOG HERE

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.