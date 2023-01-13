Atlanta Dream acquire Danielle Robinson from Indiana Fever
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Dream have acquired veteran guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever. The Dream sent guard Kristy Wallace to Indiana.
Robinson, an 11-year veteran, ranks 13th in WNBA history in career assists and 14th in career free-throw percentage. She is a three-time All-Star and three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection. The 33-year-old Robinson will bring much-needed experience to a young Dream squad.
Wallace was a rookie in 2022, averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
