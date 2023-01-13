Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Dream acquire Danielle Robinson from Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) plays against the Dallas Wings in the first half of a...
Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) plays against the Dallas Wings in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Dream have acquired veteran guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever. The Dream sent guard Kristy Wallace to Indiana.

Robinson, an 11-year veteran, ranks 13th in WNBA history in career assists and 14th in career free-throw percentage. She is a three-time All-Star and three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection. The 33-year-old Robinson will bring much-needed experience to a young Dream squad.

Wallace was a rookie in 2022, averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stetson Bennett at Raising Cane's
UGA QB Stetson Bennett thrills fans at restaurant
Stetson Bennett at Raising Cane's
Stetson Bennett at Raising Cane's
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen...
Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105
Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors, left, chases the ball in front of Portland Trail...
Hawks sign 12-year veteran Derrick Favors to 10-day contract