Atlanta Dream acquire Danielle Robinson from Indiana Fever

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Dream have acquired veteran guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever. The Dream sent guard Kristy Wallace to Indiana.

Robinson, an 11-year veteran, ranks 13th in WNBA history in career assists and 14th in career free-throw percentage. She is a three-time All-Star and three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection. The 33-year-old Robinson will bring much-needed experience to a young Dream squad.

Wallace was a rookie in 2022, averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

