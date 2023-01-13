Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Griffin community came together to help usher middle schoolers to safety after strong storms rolled in and damaged the town.

Griffin-Spalding County students had to find shelter for hours inside their own school as roads across the area were impassable for buses and parents.

The school district canceled all after-school activities early Thursday afternoon and were able to transport all elementary and high school and some middle school student home before the bad weather arrived.

”So that left the roads impassable for much of our community, lights are down, power lines, trees down,” said Adam Pugh, GSCS Executive Director of Communications and Partnership. Residents, law enforcement, educators and school staff stepped up to clear a path to help get the kids back home and take them to where they need to be. Then we were left with 20 students remaining at Cowan Road Middle School,” said Pugh.

By 11:30 p.m. last night, Pugh said those students stuck at Cowan Road Middle School were eventually taken to the district’s central office.

“Red Cross provided some cots, we had some blankets, pillows, some of those were provided by county EMA,” said Pugh.

Pugh said school staff kept the kids entertained and safe until all students were reunited with family by early Friday morning.

”The whole community rallied with us yesterday and made that happen,” said Pugh. “We hate it when tragedy hits but oftentimes it kind of snaps us out of a selfish mindset but it definitely brings us all together.”

