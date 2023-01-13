Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home

Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Griffin community came together to help usher middle schoolers to safety after strong storms rolled in and damaged the town.

Griffin-Spalding County students had to find shelter for hours inside their own school as roads across the area were impassable for buses and parents.

The school district canceled all after-school activities early Thursday afternoon and were able to transport all elementary and high school and some middle school student home before the bad weather arrived.

”So that left the roads impassable for much of our community, lights are down, power lines, trees down,” said Adam Pugh, GSCS Executive Director of Communications and Partnership. Residents, law enforcement, educators and school staff stepped up to clear a path to help get the kids back home and take them to where they need to be. Then we were left with 20 students remaining at Cowan Road Middle School,” said Pugh.

By 11:30 p.m. last night, Pugh said those students stuck at Cowan Road Middle School were eventually taken to the district’s central office.

“Red Cross provided some cots, we had some blankets, pillows, some of those were provided by county EMA,” said Pugh.

Pugh said school staff kept the kids entertained and safe until all students were reunited with family by early Friday morning.

”The whole community rallied with us yesterday and made that happen,” said Pugh. “We hate it when tragedy hits but oftentimes it kind of snaps us out of a selfish mindset but it definitely brings us all together.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pecola Kirby holds a photo of some of her siblings
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
Home destroyed in tornado in LaGrange.
Vigil planned Saturday after 100+ homes damaged, destroyed in LaGrange tornado
Vigil planned Saturday after 100+ homes damaged, destroyed in LaGrange tornado
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home