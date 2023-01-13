Positively Georgia
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts.

The precincts are located at:

  • 1960 W. Exchange Place, Tucker
  • 4451 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker
  • 2842 H.F. Shepard Drive, Decatur
  • 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia

The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.

