DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts.
The precincts are located at:
- 1960 W. Exchange Place, Tucker
- 4451 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker
- 2842 H.F. Shepard Drive, Decatur
- 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia
The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
