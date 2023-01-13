Duluth High School student stabbed during fight
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth High School student was stabbed during a fight near the school’s cafeteria Thursday.
The fight occurred shortly before classes began. The student suffered a “superficial injury” before administrators and school resource officers stopped the fight.
The student who produced the knife will face criminal charges. The victim will face “appropriate disciplinary consequences” for fighting.
In a statement, Principal Eric Davidson said, “I want to be clear, what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.