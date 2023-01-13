Duluth High School student stabbed during fight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth High School student was stabbed during a fight near the school’s cafeteria Thursday.

The fight occurred shortly before classes began. The student suffered a “superficial injury” before administrators and school resource officers stopped the fight.

Dear Duluth High School parents and guardians, At Duluth High, the well-being of our students and staff is a top... Posted by Duluth High School on Thursday, January 12, 2023

The student who produced the knife will face criminal charges. The victim will face “appropriate disciplinary consequences” for fighting.

In a statement, Principal Eric Davidson said, “I want to be clear, what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

