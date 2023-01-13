First Alert: Cold air rushes in Friday, some flurries possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a very warm and active Thursday, today we shift our attention to the cold.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the north Georgia mountains from 7 AM today through 3 AM Saturday as there is the possibility of upwards of 2 inches of snow in the higher elevations of the mountains.

Accumulating snow possible in the northeast Georgia mountains through tomorrow morning. (ANF)

For the rest of north Georgia and the metro, it will be cold and windy with highs only in the low 40s.

A few flurries will be possible this afternoon for the metro as well, so don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes flying around later today!

Flurries possible this afternoon (ANF)

We stay cold through the weekend with temperatures below freezing both Saturday and Sunday morning with high temperatures ranging from the mid 40′s Saturday to mid 50s Sunday.

Come next week, we look unsettled with elevated rain chances resulting in a First Alert for next Tuesday and Thursday.

7 Day Forecast:

Windy and cold today ahead of a dry and cold weekend. Rain returns next week. (ANF)

