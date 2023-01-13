FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder temps on Friday, rain next week in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a very warm and active weather day on Thursday, it’s cold again in North Georgia.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the North Georgia mountains from 7 a.m. through 3 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of upwards of 2 inches of snow in the higher elevations of the mountains.

For the rest of North Georgia and the metro Atlanta area, it will be cold and windy with highs only in the low 40s on Friday. A few flurries will be possible this afternoon for the metro as well, so don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes flying around later today!

It will remain cold through the weekend with temperatures below freezing both Saturday and Sunday morning with high temperatures ranging from the mid-40s Saturday to mid-50s Sunday.

Next week looks unsettled at this time with elevated rain chances resulting in a First Alert for next Tuesday and Thursday.

