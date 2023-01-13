Positively Georgia
Georgia woman turns 114 years young

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.

“Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” said Pecola, “She is my pride and joy, so I intend to take care of her, if she don’t out live me.”

The ladies proudly display their multiple letters from the Mayor over numerous birthdays on the walls as well as, their letters from their beloved baseball team, the Atlanta Braves. The walls are also covered with the faces of the many people who have played significant roles in their lives.

Nina and Pecola are the only two sisters left of their 20 siblings. The ladies have spent the majority of their lives in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

