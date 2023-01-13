Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm.
During a news conference, Kemp confirmed that one state employee and one child died.
BREAKING: Gov. Kemp confirms two deaths in Thursday night’s storm. One state employee, one child. @ATLNewsFirst— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) January 13, 2023
