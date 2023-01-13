Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm.

During a news conference, Kemp confirmed that one state employee and one child died.

BREAKING: Gov. Kemp confirms two deaths in Thursday night's storm.

WATCH LIVE:

Gov. Brian Kemp addresses storm damage LIVE: Governor Kemp addresses storm damage that swept across north Georgia. Posted by Atlanta News First on Friday, January 13, 2023

