Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing

Gov. Kemp gives an update on Thursday's storms that ripped through the state and caused...
Gov. Kemp gives an update on Thursday's storms that ripped through the state and caused widespread damage.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm.

During a news conference, Kemp confirmed that one state employee and one child died.

WATCH LIVE:

Gov. Brian Kemp addresses storm damage

LIVE: Governor Kemp addresses storm damage that swept across north Georgia.

Posted by Atlanta News First on Friday, January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

