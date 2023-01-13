Positively Georgia
Hobby Lobby, Walmart damaged after storm rips through Griffin
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storms on Thursday caused severe damage to multiple locations across Georgia.

Griffin was one of the hardest hit locations, and the Hobby Lobby located at the Spalding Village was reportedly hit by a tornado.

From pictures and videos taken at the location, the ceiling of the Hobby Lobby collapsed and large metal debris is scattered on the surrounding ground.

There is water everywhere and broken glass and shelves can be seen inside the building.

The store is closed and the parking lot is empty.

In the same parking lot, right across the way at Walmart, there were multiple cars flipped over. No injuries have been reported from either location at this time.

There are reports of damage throughout the entire shopping center.

The National Weather Service is expected to visit the location to provide more in doubt information about the damages later today.

PHOTO GALLERY OF STORM DAMAGE

