INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College.

HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after band performers and HBCU alumni and supporters from across the nation.

The event includes precision drumlines, high-energy routines, marching band techniques, show-stopping dance teams, and live performances by local and national artists.

Tickets for Sunday’s ‘Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition’ are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

