Man injured after tree crashes through Georgia home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia fire crews have rescued a man who was trapped inside a home in Spalding County after a tree fell on top of it during storms that passed through Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Chapel Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Atlanta News First captured the moment the man was rescued from inside the home by fire crews.

After firefighters freed the man from under the tree, he was loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

He was taken to a hospital in Spalding County. Officials said the man will then be transferred to Grady Hospital in Atlanta to be treated for his injuries.

According to fire officials, the tree was estimated to be more than 30,000 pounds.

Family members told Atlanta News First Reporter Tori Cooper that they were thankful for the firefighters.

“I salute those people despite how I was feeling, how upset and the emotions I was going through because at the end of the day not only was there a life under there but they risk their lives to save other lives, it’s such a blessing,” one family member explained.

The man’s identity and condition have not been released.

