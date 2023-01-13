Middle school students shelter in place in Griffin schools during storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There were multiple children stranded in a school until late last night in Griffin in Spalding County after the area was hit hard by the storm that swept through Georgia.

The school district canceled all Griffin-Spalding County Schools’ after-school activities early Thursday afternoon and were able to transport all elementary and high school and some middle school students home before the bad weather arrived.

When the warning tornado was issued, the remaining school buses turned around and went to the nearest school to allow the students to shelter safely in the middle schools. Students were taken to four different schools,.

Students and staff spent many hours at the school while the storm raged around them. People in the community were able to bring some supplies to the kids and staff. They were eventually allowed to be picked up or were able to leave in the early morning hours.

All schools in the Griffin-Spalding County Schools district are closed today.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.