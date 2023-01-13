Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Middle school students shelter in place in Griffin schools during storm

Students stranded in schools in Spalding County
By Joyce Lupiani and Tori Cooper
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There were multiple children stranded in a school until late last night in Griffin in Spalding County after the area was hit hard by the storm that swept through Georgia.

The school district canceled all Griffin-Spalding County Schools’ after-school activities early Thursday afternoon and were able to transport all elementary and high school and some middle school students home before the bad weather arrived.

PHOTOS: Strong winds, tornadoes leave behind destruction in Georgia

When the warning tornado was issued, the remaining school buses turned around and went to the nearest school to allow the students to shelter safely in the middle schools. Students were taken to four different schools,.

Students and staff spent many hours at the school while the storm raged around them. People in the community were able to bring some supplies to the kids and staff. They were eventually allowed to be picked up or were able to leave in the early morning hours.

All schools in the Griffin-Spalding County Schools district are closed today.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hobby Lobby, Walmart damaged after storm rips through Griffin
Hobby Lobby, Walmart damaged after storm rips through Griffin
Severe storms destroy LaGrange homes
Strong storms blow roofs off LaGrange homes, damage properties
Troup County storm damages
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather in Butts County

Latest News

Hobby Lobby, Walmart damaged after storm rips through Griffin
Hobby Lobby, Walmart damaged after storm rips through Griffin
A home just north of downtown Griffin.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes touched down Thursday in North Georgia
Gov. Kemp gives an update on Thursday's storms that ripped through the state and caused...
Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing
Jan. 12 storm damage in Georgia
Man injured after tree crashes through Georgia home