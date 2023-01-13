NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes touched down Thursday in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia.

By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that number will absolutely increase in the coming days as they analyze damage assessments and dispatch survey teams.”

Here’s the backside of the Hobby Lobby store in Griffin, GA after a tornado ripped though the community. Watch our team coverage now on ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ . pic.twitter.com/iP7k3Qst02 — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) January 13, 2023

Thousands are still without power Friday morning across the state. Check outage numbers here.

The Red Cross has opened two shelters to provide emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need. The shelters are at First United Methodist Church at 1401 Maple St. in Griffin and Faith Baptist Church at 552 Hammett Road in LaGrange.

