Out And About In The ATL | Jan. 13-15, 2023

The weekend is here. The weather is a bit colder than we like but there are plenty of things to do indoors. Check out this week's list of things to do in metro Atlanta.

FRIDAY

The 2023 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show is happening this weekend at Georgia World Congress Center. The show will feature hundreds of new boats and marine products for sale. There will also be boating activities, educational opportunities and fun for all ages.

The Sloomoo Institute at the Children’s Museum in Buckhead celebrates joy through sensory play. The space is full of compounds from lime to kinetic sand to new innovations. You can also design your own slime to take home.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons is performing at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Valli is the “original Jersey boy” and is a true American legend.

This is the last weekend for IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival at Zoo Atlanta. The festival features more than 100, handcrafted lanterns by Chinese artisans. The lanterns include peacocks, giant pandas, whimsical sloths, tropical birds and more.

The Tony-winning musical “Hadestown” at Fox Theatre Atlanta intertwines two Greek myths featuring the young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and the King of Hades and his wife Persephone.

Boggs Social & Supply is hosting a Take Me Out -- 2000s Indie Dance Party. Featuring music by LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, The Killers, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, Peaches, The Hives, The Rapture, Belle & Sebastian, The Streets, Hot Chip, The Faint, Daft Punk and many more.

The Mad Tatter in Jasper is offering small tattoos in exchange for unopened dog or cat food and other pet supplies on Friday the 13th ad $31 plus $9 tip ($40 total). Must be a small, 5-minute tattoo. Walk-in only.

The Kurt Thomas Band, a country and rock party band, is performing at Dixie Tavern on Windy Hill Road in Marietta.

Rodeo Twister is performing original rockabilly and country along with a heapin’ helpin’ of classics at Tin Roof Cantina in North Druid Hills.

SATURDAY

A 75-minute tour at Historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta will challenge the myth of Southern womanhood by uncovering the true social and personal histories of Atlanta women.

Red’s Beer Garden is hosting their first-ever Mario Kart tournament, inviting speed demons and gamers to show off their racing skills to win prizes such as beer, cash and more. There will be snacks, loaded hot dogs and savory sandwiches.

The 2023 Beloved Community Awards are happening at Hyatt Regency Atlanta. The awards recognize individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, the pursuit of social justice, and commitment to creating the Beloved Community in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King.

The Atlanta-based psychedelic hard rock band Royal Thunder is making their return to the stage by playing at The Masquerade. They just released their first new track since 2017′s “Wick.”

Criminal Records Atlanta on Euclid Avenue is hosting a book signing with Jaron Martin, co-creator and writer of “The Reaper’s Touch.”

“Stranger Things: The Experience” at Pullman Yards throws you headfirst into the popular show. The 45-minute immersive experience features a brand-new storyline, an ‘80s-themed Mix-Tap medley with food and drinks, photo ops, special merchandise and more.

StillFire Brewing in Suwannee is hosting a Roaring ‘20s Party. Ladies are invited to wear their fur coats and pearls and men are invited to wear spats and bow ties to the “glamorous affair.” There will be special champagne mocktails, vintage cars for photo ops and live jazz music.

Jason Ringenberg, who is known as one of the founding artists of what is called Americana music, is performing at Eddie’s Attic. He is known as the “godfather of Americana.”

Future & Friends is bringing the One Big Party Tour to State Farm Arena. The producer and songwriter Future will be joined by a “star-studded lineup” for the performance.

Taylor Tomlinson is bringing her The Have It All Tour to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. Tomlinson is a comedian from California. She has two Netflix stand-up specials titled “Quarter-Life Crisis” and “Look At You.”

The Muckers are bringing their distinctive, upbeat Celtic rock sound to the Pine Lake Lounge in Pine Lake.

SUNDAY

The Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee will host yoga & spirits at 11 a.m. Cherri McCallister, owner of breathe.yoga studio, will host a traditional yoga class for all skill levels at the art-filled space. After the class, attendees can enjoy craft cocktails.

There’s still time to see “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” in downtown Atlanta. The exhibit features characters, locations and beasts from the film series. It’s a must-do for any true Harry Potter fan.

The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands is happening at State Farm Arena. Participating schools include Southern University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Talladega College, Alabama A&M and Alabama State University. Ticket also includes pass to the homecoming fan fest on the Borris Brown College campus.

The Dover Quartet is performing at Spivery Hall in Morrow. The quartet features 3 violinists and one cello. Their international career was chronicled in the 2020 documentary film “Strings Attached: One the Road with the Dover Quartet.”

Atlanta Utility Works in East Point will host the Treat Yourself Market starting at 1 p.m. Vendors will offer handmade goods, arts and crafts, candles, soaps and more.

Chante Moore is performing at City Winery Atlanta. The singer has placed over a dozen songs on Billboard’s R&B chart.

Atlanta Magic Night at Red Light Cafe will feature magicians Joe M. Turner and Brian Robert. Atlanta Magic Night happens the 3rd Sunday of every month and features the best local and national magicians, mentalists and others.

