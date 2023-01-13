Roofs ripped from homes during powerful storms in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in Troup County are left to clean up the mess left behind by Thursday’s powerful storms.

Several homes had their roofs nearly ripped off as well as other property damage in the Lexington Park subdivision in LaGrange. Residents tell Atlanta News First that they are just glad to be alive.

Taking cover from a powerful storm system was not the way Leon Childs wanted to spend his Thursday evening.

“I just heard like a massive pressure of wind. We just got down and started praying to God,” he said.

Childs and his wife immediately found their safe place.

“The wind picked up really hard, next thing, you start seeing debris and stuff start coming. After that I don’t really remember anything, me and her just jumped in the closet,” he said.

His home was spared, only receiving minor damage, but his neighbors weren’t so lucky. Kim Fields said her husband was home when the storm came.

“The tornado was coming to him. He could see it spinning,” she said.

Her home was heavily damaged, and almost the entire roof was ripped off.

“This is something new. I never dreamed in a million years this could happen,” she said.

The damage happened in the Lexington Park neighborhood. But extensive damage is being in many areas of Troup County, as officials continue to survey the damage.

“We potentially have had two different tracks, tornado tracks that came through Troup County,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith, Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith said four people were seen at the hospital, but their injuries were not serious, some welcome news to people in LaGrange and Troup County.

“Material stuff, we can get it all back,” said Childs.

“I feel like God has something else planned for us, we worked hard to get to this point, but this wasn’t our final destination,” said Fields.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.