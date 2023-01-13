Strong storms blow roofs off LaGrange homes, damage properties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Few counties were spared in metro Atlanta after a series of strong storms swept through the region Thursday afternoon.

Some families in LaGrange were forced to find a new home to stay for the night after theirs were destroyed

“It’s just a scary feeling to have something rip through your house,” one resident who lived near Lexington Park Drive. “Literally everything got destroyed.”

The winds are blowing off sidings and roofs.

Some of the hardest hit homes were along Nashua Ct.

A family of four in LaGrange made it out safe, but now relying on their own family to get by.

“We’re going to stay with my husband’s dad and stepmom and I guess we’ll just see what happens next.”

