Atlanta police search for missing 24-year-old woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10.

Officials say Alexis R. Young was last seen in the area of Ethel Street NW. She was wearing dark grey leggings, a pink hoodie, a black baseball cap, and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has seen Young or may know of her whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2494.

